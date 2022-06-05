Beer prices in London have reached an all-time high. According to the Financial Times, a pint of beer now costs £8 (about ₹775). CGA, an industry tracker, provided the research. In the United Kingdom, the price of beer has increased by more than 70% since 2008. According to the FT, the average price of a pint of beer in Britain would rise to £3.95 in 2022 from £2.30 in 2008.

According to the CGA, half of the population of the Great Britain currently consumes beer outside their homes. Beer is our national drink, according to CGA's BrandTrack, with nearly half (48 percent) of all British people now drinking it outside the home. That's a total of 23 million people, an increase of 8% over the previous year.

According to the CGA Premise Measurement service, while beer sales volume has decreased by 0.7 percent in the last year, their value has increased by 2.4 percent. This shows that customers are drinking slightly less beer but spending slightly more when they do, reflecting the premiumization trend in the drinking-out industry.

The increased interest among consumers in health and moderation is driving up sales of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages. In the last six months, more than five million individuals have had a non-alcoholic beer or low-alcohol beer, and distribution has climbed by 7 percent in just a year. The no and low alcohol drinks market is expected to rise in the next few years, thanks to its attraction to younger customers.

Soft drinks, on the other hand, account for 23.2 percent of total wet sales in the on-trade, or 738 million litres each year, according to CGA's On Premise Measurement service. Sales are up 2.7 percent year on year to £4.6 billion, making it outperform major categories including beer, cider, and wine.

In the soft drinks category, Mixers is the standout performer, with sales up 20.5 percent in value. Lemonade (up 5.0 percent) and cola (up 4.7 percent) have also increased in popularity. Squash (down 15.2 percent), juice drinks (down 6.5 percent), and flavoured carbohydrates (down 6.6 percent) have all lost market share in the last year.