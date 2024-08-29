Beer prices in Karnataka set to rise by ₹30, premium liquor rates may drop up to 20%: Reports

Liquor prices in Karnataka: The proposed liquor price revision in Karnataka aims to boost Indian Made Liquor sales and excise revenue. The Siddaramaiah govt is set to effect an increase in beer prices and a reduction in premium liquor prices.  

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Aug 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Liquor prices in Karnataka: The Excise Department proposed a revised pricing model that introduces three distinct price slabs based on the alcohol content.
Liquor prices in Karnataka: The Excise Department proposed a revised pricing model that introduces three distinct price slabs based on the alcohol content. (Mint)

Beer prices in Karnataka are expected to rise soon but premium liquor will get cheaper as the state government is set to announce a revision of rates, The Hindu reported.

Beer prices will rise around 10 to 30 per bottle while the price reduction on premium liquor is expected by as much as 20 per cent due to the proposed revision, aimed at promoting Indian Made Liquor (IML) sales.

The beer price hike will depend on the brand and alcohol content.  The development comes just days after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that a water tariff will be imposed and water prices will rise by as much as 20-30%.

Also Read | Hyderabad: All establishments, except liquor shops, to remain open till 1am

It may take some time for the new prices to be fully effective as the updation of the rates is still in the process. The government move is in response to a long-standing demand from stakeholders, according to the report. The revision is aimed at reducing the costs of some popular liquor brands, in turn boosting excise revenue, as per the report.

Also Read | 14 people in Odisha’s Ganjam sip ‘spurious’ liquor, land in hospital

Initially, August 27 was the deadline for implementing the new beer prices, which would possibly align liquor prices in Karnataka with those in neighbouring states, ABP Live reported. However, new supplies of liquor with the revised rates have reportedly not been delivered to merchants. A final decision on beer pricing will be made only after all stakeholders submit their objections and feedback on the proposed changes.

Beer sales in Karnataka have more than doubled in the past two years. According to a Deccan Herald report, the surge in beer demand can be attributed to a change in consumer behaviour in the post-Covid period and a rise in summer temperatures.

Also Read | Cards, glasses & music CDs: Liquor firms may be staring at end of surrogate ads

At present, a uniform rate is applied to all beer in the state. However, the Excise Department proposed a revised pricing model that introduces three distinct price slabs based on the alcohol content. Moreover, an increase in the Additional Excise Duty (AED) for both bottled and draught beer is likely, which would add to the expected price rise.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBeer prices in Karnataka set to rise by ₹30, premium liquor rates may drop up to 20%: Reports

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.000.00
      Chennai
      73,628.000.00
      Delhi
      73,269.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue