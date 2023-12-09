comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.1 1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.15 -1.95%
Business News/ News / India/  Beer shortage in Karnataka? Bira, Carlsberg, others to suffer as govt halts third shift operations
Back Back

Beer shortage in Karnataka? Bira, Carlsberg, others to suffer as govt halts third shift operations

 Livemint

In its latest order, Karnataka government has asked beer makers to stop their third shift of production citing the shortage of staff in its excise department

Karnataka government has asked beer makers to halt their third shift of production due to the shortage of staff in its excise department. The move can affect the beer production in the state.Premium
Karnataka government has asked beer makers to halt their third shift of production due to the shortage of staff in its excise department. The move can affect the beer production in the state.

A possible beer manufacturing disruption can affect many people's New Year celebration plans in Karnataka. In its latest order, the state government has asked top beer makers, including Heineken-controlled United Breweries, Bira, and Carlsberg to halt their third shift of operation at breweries. 

The state government cited the shortage of full-time excise officials and staff as the main reason behind the order, reported  Economic Times in its report. Due to this, the Karnataka govt has asked the beer makers to stop third shift operation from 10 pm to 6 am.

The decision can also affect the beer supply in the state, which is the second largest consumer of the product in India. The order to halt the third shift of operation was issued only to beer makers and not to spirits manufacturers. This could lead to a possible shift towards products like whiskey if beer makers face a shortage of supply, highlighted ET in its report. 

In addition, being a massive consumer of beer, Karnataka is also crucial for beer makers as it is home to multiple breweries. Companies like UB, AB InBev, and Bira, own seven breweries in Karnataka. It is worth noting that all of them operate in three shifts, according to says ET report.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 09:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App