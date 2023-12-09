Beer shortage in Karnataka? Bira, Carlsberg, others to suffer as govt halts third shift operations
In its latest order, Karnataka government has asked beer makers to stop their third shift of production citing the shortage of staff in its excise department
A possible beer manufacturing disruption can affect many people's New Year celebration plans in Karnataka. In its latest order, the state government has asked top beer makers, including Heineken-controlled United Breweries, Bira, and Carlsberg to halt their third shift of operation at breweries.