Business News/ News / India/  Beer shortage in Karnataka? Bira, Carlsberg, others to suffer as govt halts third shift operations

Beer shortage in Karnataka? Bira, Carlsberg, others to suffer as govt halts third shift operations

Livemint

In its latest order, Karnataka government has asked beer makers to stop their third shift of production citing the shortage of staff in its excise department

Karnataka government has asked beer makers to halt their third shift of production due to the shortage of staff in its excise department. The move can affect the beer production in the state.

A possible beer manufacturing disruption can affect many people's New Year celebration plans in Karnataka. In its latest order, the state government has asked top beer makers, including Heineken-controlled United Breweries, Bira, and Carlsberg to halt their third shift of operation at breweries.

The state government cited the shortage of full-time excise officials and staff as the main reason behind the order, reported Economic Times in its report. Due to this, the Karnataka govt has asked the beer makers to stop third shift operation from 10 pm to 6 am.

The decision can also affect the beer supply in the state, which is the second largest consumer of the product in India. The order to halt the third shift of operation was issued only to beer makers and not to spirits manufacturers. This could lead to a possible shift towards products like whiskey if beer makers face a shortage of supply, highlighted ET in its report.

In addition, being a massive consumer of beer, Karnataka is also crucial for beer makers as it is home to multiple breweries. Companies like UB, AB InBev, and Bira, own seven breweries in Karnataka. It is worth noting that all of them operate in three shifts, according to says ET report.

