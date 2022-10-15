Beer to be expensive in Goa as govt hikes excise duty

Beer to be expensive in Goa as govt hikes excise duty1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- The Government in Goa has decided to hike the excise duty in beer which will further increase the price of beer in the state
The Excise Department of Goa decided to hike the excise duty on beer by Rs. 10-12, a move which will increase the prices of beer in the state. The prices of the beer are expected to rise by Rs. 15 for the light beer to Rs. 30 for the premium beer.
Dattaprasad Naik, President of the Goa Liquor Traders' Association informed the news agency PTI that, the prices of light beer will increase by Rs. 15 per bottle, while for strong beer, customers will pay Rs. 20-25 extra. For the premium beer, the prices will increase by Rs. 30 per bottle.
He also mentioned that most of the consumers of beer in Goa are local residents as the tourists prefer to drink Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
In other news from Goa, the leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, SKF India extended its partnership with Vasco Sports Club for the 12th edition of the Goa River Marathon to be held at Chicalim, Vasco-da-Gama on 11 December.
This will be the second consecutive year of partnership between SKF India and Vasco Sports Club for the Goa River Marathon.
The race will begin and end at the Chicalimpanchayat grounds and will be held in three competitive categories: 42 km (full marathon), 21 km (half marathon), and 10 km.
This year's theme for the marathon will be “Women Run the World" and it aims to promote social inclusion and open running for all in the community.
“We are excited to work with SKF India as our title partner for the second consecutive year. This year we have launched the theme of “Women Run the World" to promote the importance of social inclusion and welcome female runners and walkers of all ages from across the country," said Nitin Bandekar, President, of Vasco Sports Club
"We are offering a 30 percent discount for every woman registrant and for the first time, the prize money for both women and men runners will be equal starting this year. Together with SKF India, we are looking forward to providing an enriching experience to our running community and continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as one of the most celebrated sporting events in India," he added.
