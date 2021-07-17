Beer volumes to benefit with unlocking, says report

To be sure, beer industry volumes declined 30% year-on-year in FY21, much higher than a 14% dip seen in Indian-made foreign liquor or IMFL segment. This was due to covid-led restrictions, either full or partial, in the months of April through July. These months contribute over 40% of annual volumes registered by beer makers. “Beer has also been severely affected due to work from home, which in turn has marred on-premises volumes," the brokerage said in a report. On-premise translates to consumption of liquor in bars and restaurants.