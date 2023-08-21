In the program, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave appointment letters to more than five thousand newly appointed teachers. The new appointees were also congratulated by PM Modi in his virtual address.

Other than sending wishes to the new recruits, PM Modi also talked on several issues ranging from ITR, skill development and employment initiatives, etc. He also targeted the previous government for being corrupt.

“The citizen of the country cannot forget the day when before 2014 there was an era of scams and corruption. The rights of the poor were robbed even before reaching them. Today, all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching his account," said PM Modi in his address.

He also mentioned that due to the digitisation of the process the government is able to stop the leakage of money from the system and is able to spend more on welfare schemes.

He also mentioned how under BJP's governance, there was an increase in the number of people shifting from lower income strata to higher income strata.

“According to ITR data, the average income which was around ₹4 lakh in 2014 has increased to ₹13 lakh in 2023. In India, the number of people moving from lower income group to upper income group has also increased," said PM Modi.

He reminded people of different steps taken by the centre for employment generation throughout the country. He said that the centre has invested heavily for employment generation.

“The investment made on such a large scale has also created employment in every nook and corner of the country. Like one example is of Common Service Center. Since 2014, 5 lakh new common service centers have been set up in the villages of the country. Every Common Service Centre is giving employment to many people today," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also mentioned that the newly appointed teachers will play a big role in the implementation of National Education Policy. PM expressed his confidence that the NEP will play a pivotal role in the development of the nation. He highlighted the extent of importance given to traditional knowledge and dialect in the new education system.