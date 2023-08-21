‘Before 2014, there was an era of scams and corruption, rights of poor were robbed,’ says PM Modi at Rozgar Mela1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:53 PM IST
PM Modi addressed MP Rojgar Mela virtually in Bhopal on Monday. In his address, he targeted the previous government for corruption and scams. He also congratulated thousands of recruits who received their appointment letters on the occassion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed Madhya Pradesh Rojgar Mela virtually. The Prime Minister congratulated newly inducted recruits on this occasion.
