‘Before overseas MBBS, check if you will pass local exam’

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned Indian students that foreign medical universities are following curricula and training programmes which are not in consonance with Indian medical standards.

Therefore, students who are seeking MBBS courses outside India should ensure they qualify under the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021 to get registered and recognized to practice allopathy in India in terms of duration of study, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training etc. These conditions are mandatory for registration to practice allopathy in India.

Due to tough competition and limited seats in government medical colleges and high fees in private medical colleges, many Indian medical students opt for Ukraine, Russia, China, Georgia and the Philippines to study MBBS.

“It has been observed that the institutes or universities abroad are following the curriculum, time frame and training imparted to the students are notin consonance with NMC regulations being followed in India. Therefore, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in India, are hereby advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admissions," stated the advisory seen by Mint.

Any variation in duration, medium of instruction, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in India. In case of disqualifications, the sole responsibility shall lie upon the candidate only, it said.

Dr Yogendra Malik, a member of the Medical Registration Board of National Medical Commission (NMC) said, “Now that NEET exams are over, a lot of students plan to go aboard for medical education. We have just alerted students that if they wish to go outside, students should follow all the criteria mentioned in the (FMGL) Regulations 2021."

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered. In 2022, around 750,365 students went abroad to study medicine.

For example, FMGs should undergo a medical course from a leading foreign medical university with a minimum duration of 54 months, should have internship for a minimum duration of 12 months from the same medical college and should receive the foreign medical degree with medium of instructions in English etc., while 444553 in year 2021. The safety and well being of Indians abroad, including students, is top priority of the government of India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology. Read more from this author