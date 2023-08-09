‘Before overseas MBBS, check if you will pass local exam’1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Due to tough competition and limited seats in government medical colleges and high fees in private medical colleges, many Indian medical students opt for Ukraine, Russia, China, Georgia and the Philippines to study MBBS.
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned Indian students that foreign medical universities are following curricula and training programmes which are not in consonance with Indian medical standards.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message