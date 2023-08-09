‘Before overseas MBBS, check if you will pass local exam’

“It has been observed that the institutes or universities abroad are following the curriculum, time frame and training imparted to the students are notin consonance with NMC regulations being followed in India. Therefore, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in India, are hereby advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admissions," stated the advisory seen by Mint.