Before TVS Ronin launch, check these top models from TVS Motors

6 Photos . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 10:51 PM IST Livemint

Here are some top models from one of the largest 2-wheeler companies, TVS Motors.

1/6Top models from one of the largest 2-wheeler companies, TVS motors, before the launch of TVS Ronin
2/6TVS Scooty pep+, most affordable petrol powered scooters, with Engine Capacity of 87.8 CC, providing the mileage of 65 KM/L and 5.36 bhp POWER that starts at 60,334
3/6TVS Zest 110, scooter with EcoThrust Fuel Injection Technology, with Engine Capacity of 109.7 cc, providing the mileage of 48 KM/L and 7.7 bhp POWER that starts at 69,168
4/6TVS Jupiter, with Engine Capacity of 109.7 to 124.8 cc, providing the mileage of 50 to 62 KM/L and 7.8 bhp POWER that starts at 68 571
5/6TVS Ntorq, India's first Bluetooth connected scooter, with Engine Capacity of 124.8 CC, providing the mileage of 56.23 KM/L and 9.25 bhp POWER that starts at 77,106
6/6TVS Jupiter 125, with Engine Capacity of 124.8 cc, providing the mileage of 51 KM/L and 8.05 bhp POWER that starts at 78 175
