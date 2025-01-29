‘Before you quit the job…’: Bengaluru woman leaves ₹18 LPA job to start baking, check her suggestion

Bengaluru techie Sagar shared his wife's journey from a high-paying HR job to starting a baking business. Asmita launched her bakery, Crumble, on Instagram in January 2024.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Jan 2025, 10:25 AM IST
On January 25, Bengaluru techie Sagar, who goes by the handle code_sagar on Twitter (now X), shared a post to let his followers know about his wife, who left her 18 LPA job to start a baking business. He shared a photo of an elegant-looking cupcake, baked by his wife Asmita, along with the post and wrote, “Thank god she did!”

The post soon got viral on social media while many appreciated her decision to follow her passion. However, when a user wrote passion to be bigger than money, Sagar wrote “Money, then passion”.

Asmita echoed this ideology when she spoke to HT about how she planned a career shift. She suggested having enough money to cover the basics for at least a year.

“Have 12 months of expenses saved, validate your idea before you quit the job, and finally - believe in yourself,” she told the publication.

Asmita started baking as a hobby in 2020. After finishing a certification course from Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, the HR professional started baking professionally in August 2023.

On January 12, 2024, she shared her first Instagram post on the bakery account. “It is coming to life now! 6 months back I left my job to start my own venture. Here I am today for you with my little bakery Crumble. Place your first order now!!” she wrote.

Bangalore is a city of opportunities

Asmita told HT that she was intrigued to know what was “on the other side” of her career.

Bangalore is a city of opportunities and I was always fascinated with people taking risks, building companies and trying out things. So, this motivated me to give myself a chance to take a leap of faith and see what's on the other side,” she said.

In a separate post, Sagar wrote about his wife, “When all the dust settles between Deepseek, ChatGPT and Claude, and developer jobs are fully automated, I think I have an employer.”

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 10:25 AM IST
