Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday expressed happiness over reopening of schools in many states after a break of over 1.5 years due to Covid outbreak.

So far, at least seven states have opened schools for certain classes with some restrictions and many more are planning to take a call. Maharashtra and Delhi, too, have opened the schools for students after over year-long shutdown due to Covid.

Reacting to news of reopening of schools, Anand Mahindra said Schooling from home is never a substitute for the social experience that is essential when growing up. He said that his can be beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“Finally. What a blessing. Schooling from home is never a substitute for the social experience that is essential when growing up. I hope we can look back and see this as the ‘beginning of the end’ of the pandemic," he wrote on Twitter.

Covid cases in the country have declined but still in 35,000-45,000 range. During the peak of second wave, the daily cases had gone to over 4 lakh.

While cases have dropped significantly, the fear of third wave is still very much there and this is the reason some states are still studying the situation.

According to reports, the Kerala government has decided to set up an expert panel to study the present circumstances in the state and see whether schools can be opened.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the high level committee monitoring the Covid situation and guiding actions to deal with the disease in the state would take a final decision on the school reopening, said Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

"The Education Department is contemplating to set up a suitable expert panel to submit a report to know whether the circumstances in the state are all right to reopen the schools," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

