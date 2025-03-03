The Supreme Court on Monday issued a tough message to Youtubers and comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia embroiled in the India's Got Latent row. "Behave, or else we know how to deal with you," Justice Surya Kant warned the YouTubers while hearing Ranveer Allahbadia's plea.

The Supreme Court also blasted comedian Samay Raina for speaking about the controversy surrounding his show 'India's Got Latent' in Canada, saying the young generation thinks they are "oversmart".

"These young and oversmart ones think they know more than this...One of them went to Canada and spoke about all this," Justice Surya Kant said.

"Possibly, they do not know the jurisdiction which this court enjoys," Justice Surya Kant added, warning the Youtubers to "behave".

The top court has allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing ‘The Ranveer Show’, after YouTuber BeerBiceps noted that the videos and podcasts were his ‘only source of livelihood’.

The Supreme Court also said there is a "need to balance morality and freedom of expression". The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to keep this in mind before laying down guidelines for digital content in the aftermath of the massive row.

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as "The BeerBiceps Guy," made a crass remark about "parental sex" during an episode of the show.

The comment sparked outrage across social media and Parliament, leading to multiple FIRs and legal proceedings against the creators and other participants, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. The episode was subsequently removed from YouTube.

Supreme Court Criticism of Samay Raina During the hearing of Allahbadia’s petition seeking permission to resume his podcast The Ranveer Show, Justice Kant expressed disapproval over Raina’s light-hearted comments made abroad. While performing on his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour in Canada, the comedian joked with the audience, saying, “Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta added that Samay Raina had made fun of the court proceedings during his performance. Justice Kant responded sharply, remarking that such individuals might not fully comprehend the court's jurisdiction.