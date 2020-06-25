BENGALURU : Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has warned city residents to cooperate by following all the Covid control measures enforced to avoid another city-wide lockdown or sealing down.

"If you don't want Bengaluru to be sealed down once again better cooperate and maintain distance," warned Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa has scheduled discussions for Thursday and Friday on the measures to control the virus.

"As the Covid pandemic is rising, we are making all efforts and have also sealed down some places. On Thursday afternoon, I have convened a meeting with ministers and officials at my home office Krishna to discuss stringent measures to control the virus," said Yediyurappa.

The chief minister has also said that he has called for an all-party meeting of legislators and ministers from the city to discuss and take their opinion.

According to Yediyurappa, the city is better off compared to other places and has emerged as a role model for the whole country.

Amid rising cases of infections in this tech city, health minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said the government may have to re-impose the lockdown in Bengaluru after consulting experts and taking the chief minister into confidence but clarified no decision was taken.

On Tuesday, the civic body has sealed down the KR Market and Kalasipalya Market for 15 days following positive cases.

Currently, there are 476 active containment zones in Bengaluru.

The city is grappling with 1,124 active Covid cases and has witnessed the highest number of deaths in the southern state, 78.

Meanwhile, city authorities on Thursday have advised residents against falling prey to lockdown rumours and unofficial news reports amid rising infections in the Covid pandemic.

"Dear citizens, there is no need to panic as the government is constantly monitoring the situation and any plans to enforce a lockdown or seal down will be communicated officially," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar.

He exhorted people not to blindly believe any news report that is not issued officially.

"Please do not believe any news reports that are not issued officially. Request all not to spread rumours," said Kumar.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated