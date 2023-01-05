Behind the move to push coal out of mines faster2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST
The coal ministry has announced several first mile connectivity (FMC) projects, in line with the government’s coal logistics policy
Improving the logistics of moving coal is critical for India, which is trying to reduce its energy dependence. The coal ministry has announced several first mile connectivity (FMC) projects, in line with the government’s coal logistics policy. Mint explains how this will help.