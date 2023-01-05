Behind the move to push coal out of mines faster

According to the draft, the policy is aimed at developing a “technologically enabled, integrated, cost-efficient, resilient, sustainable and trusted logistics ecosystem in the country for accelerated and inclusive growth". In other words, it aims to create an optimal infrastructure for coal transportation at the origin and destination points for quicker transport. It also seeks to develop an eco-friendly, multi-modal integrated national coal evacuation infrastructure. The other goal is to establish smart coal logistics corridors to ensure complete oversight from the mine to the consumption point.