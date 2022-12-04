5 charts show why the world is cheering India's economy

A fiscal management law that came into force in 2004 laid down norms for government borrowing and deficits. The targets have not been achieved, and worse, also delayed in several Union budgets by various governments. But most governments have also, simultaneously, signalled an intent to be fiscally prudent. That explains why the medium-term fiscal deficit target was repeatedly set at the prescribed benchmark of 3% of GDP. Markets and investors appear to accept moderate deviations, as long as there is a stated long-term target, and constant effort to get there without compromising on growth, as in India’s case. That is why the proposed glide path to reach a fiscal deficit of 4.5% by 2025-26 is widely viewed as a step towards fiscal consolidation, and creates the confidence that India will not slip into fiscal chaos.