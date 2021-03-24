Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Beijing district encourages residents to get Covid-19 shots with shopping coupon

Beijing district encourages residents to get Covid-19 shots with shopping coupon

A worker injects a foreign journalist with a dose of Sinopharm vaccine
1 min read . 01:39 PM IST Reuters

Daxing district, with a population of about 1.8 million, started handing out the coupons on Wednesday to people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

Shoppers in a district of Beijing are getting discount coupons if they have received Covid-19 vaccinations, as China tries to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination rate.

Shoppers in a district of Beijing are getting discount coupons if they have received Covid-19 vaccinations, as China tries to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination rate.

Daxing district, with a population of about 1.8 million, started handing out the coupons on Wednesday to people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Daxing district, with a population of about 1.8 million, started handing out the coupons on Wednesday to people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

The coupons range in value from 8 yuan ($1.23) to 30 yuan each depending on various conditions, and can be used at supermarkets in Daxing, the district said on social media.

More than 200 million yuan ($30.7 million) worth of discounts will be distributed through the coupons, Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of communist party authorities in the city, said.

Some people expressed concern about the coupons on social media.

"Inducing people into vaccination in this way will reduce people's trust in vaccines," one person wrote on Weibo.

More than 73% of people in Daxing aged 18 and above have had at least one shot, Beijing Daily said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Highway toll collection to reach Rs34,000 crore during FY21: Gadkari

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

Maharashtra district imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge. Details here

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

North Korea fired two cruise missiles on Sunday, confirms Seoul

2 min read . 12:48 PM IST

Supreme Court refuses to hear ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh's plea, says HC can deal with case

2 min read . 12:42 PM IST

China's daily output of Covid-19 vaccines has reached about 5 million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on Feb. 1, official media said on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.