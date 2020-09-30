Beijing emphasises the need for both countries to abide by bilateral pacts

Talks were “frank" and “in depth," the Chinese statement said adding that the two countries had agreed to “earnestly" implement the agreements reached between the two foreign ministers of India and China at a meeting in Moscow on 10 September. They also agreed to “strictly abide by the border affairs agreement signed by the two countries, “ the statement said. The two delegations also agreed that neither side should take any steps that would “complicate" the situation. They also concurred on the need to keep up communication through military and diplomatic channels, the statement said.