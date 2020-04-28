Beijing expresses concern over India halting use of China-made covid test kits

NEW DELHI: Beijing on Tuesday expressed deep concern over India’s move to ask states to stop using China-made rapid anti-body test kits for surveillance purposes in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had on Monday asked states to return the kits, given that tests done using them had shown wide variations. ICMR plans to return the kits to the Chinese suppliers.

A statement from the Chinese embassy in response said, “The quality of medical products exported from China is prioritized. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as "faulty" and look at issues with preemptive prejudice."

“Regarding the current issue occurred, we hope the Indian side could respect China’s goodwill and sincerity, strengthen communication timely with relevant Chinese companies based on facts, and resolve it reasonably and properly," the statement said quoting spokesperson Ji Rong said.

China has emerged as a key supplier of test kits for the detection of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19 for the world. Covid-19 infections have crossed the three million mark with deaths due to the diseases mounting to more than 200,000 in 185 countries and regions. In India, the number of infections stand close to 30,000 with the death toll nearing 1,000. New Delhi has sourced a large number of test kits from China as well as countries like South Korea to meet its surveillance and confirmed diagnosis demands given its 1.3 billion population.

Stating that China was “deeply concerned" with the evaluation results and the decision made by ICMR, Ji said “China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Recently, Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close contact with ICMR and the two Chinese companies to find out the real situation."

The two companies that supplied the kits are Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics and their anti-body test kits had received the necessary certification from Chinese National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) which was proof that they met the quality standards set by China. Their products have been exported to Europe, Asia and South America, Ji said.

The kits were also been validated and approved by ICMR through National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and considered as satisfactory products, Ji said.

“We have also learned that there are strict requirements for the storage, transportation and use of COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits. Any operation which is not carried out by professionals in accordance with the product specifications will lead to the testing accuracy variations," Ji pointed out.

“ICMR also made it clear that rapid antibody test kits should only be used for surveillance purposes instead of replacing RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction) test to diagnose and confirm the cases, and States are advised to strictly abide by the methods and purpose of the usage according to ICMR’s clear instructions," Ji said. She was referring to ICMR releasing a protocol for using the test kits after states like Rajasthan had last week reported wide variations in test results.

“China not only sincerely supports India in its fight against Covid-19, but also takes concrete actions to help. The quality of medical products exported from China is prioritized," Ji added.

