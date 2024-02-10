'Beijing tried to…': Amit Shah likens LAC standoff to 1962 Indo-China war in Lok Sabha
While speaking in Parliament, Amit Shah reiterated the Union Government's stand that India has ‘not lost out on any territory’ in the military standoff against the Chinese troops
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke on the India-China border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and said that Beijing was attempting a repeat of the 1962 war with India. While speaking in Parliament, Amit Shah reiterated the Union Government's stand that India has “not lost out on any territory" in the military standoff against the Chinese troops.