Beijing ups the rhetoric, face-off risks escalation

According to the Global Times article published on Monday, “Unlike previous standoffs, the latest border friction was not caused by accident, but was a planned move of New Delhi. India has been clearly and definitely aware that the Galwan Valley region is Chinese territory. If India failed to stop such provocations as soon as possible, it will impact on Beijing-New Delhi ties—and may even exceed the sort of intensity of the (2017) Doklam standoff," said the article by Long Xingchun, a senior research fellow of Academy of Regional and Global Governance, Beijing Foreign Studies University and president of Chengdu Institute of World Affairs.