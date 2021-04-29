OPEN APP
Beijing will do utmost to help India fight second wave: China's foreign minister

China's foreign minister Wang Yi has written that anti-epidemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the pandemic. The Chinese side will continue to do its utmost to provide support and help according to the needs of India, he added. ( REUTERS)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2021, 03:12 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • In a letter of solidarity sent to India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar, Wang Yi has stated that the coronavirus was a common enemy of mankind

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, has sent a letter of solidarity with India to his counterpart S. Jaishankar which states that Beijing will do its utmost to provide help according to the needs of India to deter a devastating second covid-19 pandemic wave.

The letter dated 29 April was posted on Twitter by the Chinese ambassador in India, Sun Weidong, on Thursday.

India and China are in the midst of a military standoff in eastern Ladakh with talks over disengagement of troops, and de-escalation stuck over Beijing’s reluctance to pull back from key friction points.

“The coronavirus is a common enemy of mankind and the international community needs solidarity and cooperation for a concerted response. The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian government and the people in fighting the pandemic," the letter from Wang read.

“Anti-epidemic materials produced in China are entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the pandemic. The Chinese side will continue to do its utmost to provide support and help according to the needs of India," it added.

Covid-19 was first detected in China in November 2019 from where it spread across the world. India is in the grips of a ferocious second wave of the pandemic that has now claimed over 200,000 lives. The daily infections on Wednesday crossed the 370,000 mark and the number of daily deaths topped 3,600.

New Delhi has been cool to China’s offers of help with no official comments on accepting or welcoming the assistance. However, Indian companies and others are sourcing necessities sought urgently in India to fight the pandemic including oxygen concentrators and containers for instance from Hong Kong.

“Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25,000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under a plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process," said a post by a Chinese official that was reposted by the Chinese ambassador in India, Sun on Twitter on Wednesday.

The letter and the post came against the backdrop of reports stating that China was obstructing the assistance extended by US-based companies to India to combat the covid-19 crisis.

According to the foreign secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, cargo flights from China were operational. But China’s Sichuan Airlines, which has about 10 flights a day to India had suspended operations which he said has an impact on some of the supplies coming in. “Our endeavour is to ensure that air connectivity at least in cargo terms with countries is kept open and certainly we will be in touch with the authorities in China to have as much of this connectivity open at this critical time," he added.

