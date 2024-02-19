Amid allegations of sexual assault against Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing criticism from all fronts for supporting Sheikh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the women living in Sandeshkhali who accused Sheikh and his supporters of sexual assault condemned the TMC supremo for not even coming to meet them.

"What to say about Mamata Banerjee, she did not enquire about us, did not meet us…What to say about her, she is a woman and we are also women, in such a situation, if she does not come to us then imagine what our condition would be," a woman staying in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali told ANI on Monday.

Another woman from Sandeshkhali said that it is too risky for them to live in the village as “Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra are yet to be punished". She said that the two leaders along with Shahjahan Sheikh should be punished.

We want to live with dignity. Being a woman Chief Minister, she (Mamata Banerjee) is not able to understand our pain. We thought that she would come to talk to us, speak on our behalf but she is speaking on behalf of those who attacked us" she said.

A large number of women came forward and alleged Sheikh and his supporters sexually assaulted them under coercion. The village also saw protests against the TMC leader over 'land grab and sexual assault'. Shajahan has been absconding for more than a month since an angry mob attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who were raiding his house in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

On Monday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) delegation is set to visit unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The visit of the delegation led by chairperson Rekha Sharma has come after two members of NCW had visited the area and submitted a report revealing a troubling pattern of "negligence and complicity" by the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

"We want to talk to the victims. We will then meet the West Bengal Governor and then President in New Delhi tomorrow. Even if one incident takes place then it is shameful," Sharma said.

She also alleged that the West Bengal government is "not allowing the state administration to cooperate" with central agencies.

