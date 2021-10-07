OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Belagavi incident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed condolences over the loss of lives after a house collapsed in Karnataka's Belagavi. He also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased.

"The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased," tweeted PMO India.

 

Seven people including two children died in a wall collapse due to heavy rain in Badala Ankalagi village, Belagavi in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also announced 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families.

