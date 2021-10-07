1 min read.Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 11:00 AM ISTLivemint
PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased
Listen to this article
Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed condolences over the loss of lives after a house collapsed in Karnataka's Belagavi. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased.
"The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased," tweeted PMO India.
The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi