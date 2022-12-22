Why are India's two states fighting over a district?

After Independence, states were reorganized on linguistic basis. Ever since Maharashtra was created on 1 May 1960, it has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaum (now Belagavi), where the majority of people speak Marathi, be merged with it. Belagavi’s civic body, over the years, has also passed many resolutions seeking merger with Maharashtra. The town, which is at the heart of the dispute, becomes the seat of power when Karnataka Assembly holds its winter session every year for 10 days. This riles those who want to join Maharashtra. The session is currently on amid high security.