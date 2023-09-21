Belgium working on high-level visit to India1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:18 PM IST
This comes as Belgian firms eye opportunities in India’s burgeoning defence market, on the footsteps of French, Spanish and German defence firms that have stitched up lucrative contracts with India.
NEW DELHI : Belgium is planning a high level visit from its senior leadership to India early next year, according to persons aware of the matter. The visit is expected to be at the foreign minister or prime minister level.
