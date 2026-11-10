Belonging: A Journey of Love | Why Sonia Gandhi held on to her Italian passport but visited her parents less often

Congress' parliamentary party chairperson and former president Sonia Gandhi has opened up about her life in her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which went on sale on Tuesday.

Published by HarperCollins in India, the memoir traces her journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her eventual marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and rise in Indian politics.

Advertisement

In her book, Gandhi talks about why, despite immersing herself in the Indian way of life, she was hesitant to give up her Italian passport.

"Soon a new question arose from the changes in our lives: that of my nationality. I'd kept my Italian passport because it was the part of me that I brought to India, the Italy that my proud and patriotic father had fought for with his comrades. Also, I could visit my parents without filling in many forms, getting sponsorship letters, and so on. But my trips to Italy had become few and far between over time; I didn't relate to the way of life there anymore," she wrote.

Although Gandhi has not specified in her book the exact year in which she decided to renounce her Italian citizenship, ANI says it was 1983, as per the records.

Advertisement

She mentions in her book that once Rajiv Gandhi became the centre of attention after winning an election in 1981, it was fitting that she adopted India as her home, just as she had adapted to its culture, attire, food, and thinking.

"I could see my parents when they visited, and they had come to love India. My family, my friends were here. I had adopted Indian ways in my food and dress habits and in my way of thinking. It was my unquestioned world, and I felt rooted in it. I was, to all intents and purposes, Indian, and formal nationality seemed irrelevant. But now that Rajiv was in public life and had become the focus of attention, it seemed the right time to formalise things," she wrote while speaking of when she decided to get Indian citizenship.

Advertisement

Gandhi also talked about the moment an embassy officer spoke to her about the finality of the decision to renounce her Italian citizenship.

"After I’d filled up the requisite application forms, the procedure took place at the Italian ambassador’s residence. An embassy official handed me a document and directed me to peruse it and understand its contents fully, then read it out before him. In declaring that I was renouncing my nationality and surrendering my passport, in his words, 'I ought to be fully aware of the finality of the action' I was about to take," she wrote in the memoir.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi recalls meeting Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge

She mentions how once she read the document aloud in front of the Italian ambassador, that a part of her identity, which she had carried to India from back home, was now gone.

Advertisement

"I was a bit taken aback by the emphatic, almost reproachful command of the official. I had taken the decision and was well aware of its meaning, I thought. But then, reading the words aloud before the ambassador, I experienced a strong emotion. My heart began to race, my face was burning, and I could barely hide my agitation. It felt very like the disquiet I’d experienced at the time of my wedding when I had to change my name and let go of one part of my identity. Now the little that had remained of it was going forever," she wrote.

With ANI inputs.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer