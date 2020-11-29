Below normal minimum temperatures likely in north and central India: IMD

During the upcoming winter season (December to February), below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest, central and few subdivisions over east India, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Since 2016, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has been issuing seasonal forecast outlooks for subdivision scale temperatures over the country for both hot and cold weather seasons.

"The probability forecast for minimum temperature indicates that belownormal minimum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest, central and a few subdivisions of east India. Most of the subdivisions of northeast India, few subdivisions of west coast and south peninsular India are likely to experience above normal minimum temperatures," said IMD.

The probability forecast for maximum temperature indicates that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of northwest, north, east and northeast India and a fewsubdivisions of central and peninsular India. Most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India are likely to experience below normal maximum temperatures.

"Currently, Sea Surface Temperatures are below normal over central and eastern equatorial PacificOcean and moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The latest forecast indicates that the moderate La Niña conditions are likely to continue at least till the end of winter season," said the weather agency.

