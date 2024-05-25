Bemetara factory blast kills 1, leaves 6 injured; Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia
The explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village in the Berla development block.
In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, one person was killed and at least six people were injured after a blast occurred at an explosive factory on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI. Following this, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai ordered a probe and announced to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.