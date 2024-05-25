In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, one person was killed and at least six people were injured after a blast occurred at an explosive factory on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI. Following this, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai ordered a probe and announced to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhatisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai took to X and wrote, "Orders have been given for a magisterial inquiry into the explosion at the gunpowder factory in Borsi village of Bemetara district and to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured. The injured are being brought to Raipur for proper treatment. High-level monitoring of relief and rescue operations is being done at the spot."

According to Bemetara collector Ranbir Sharma, as quoted by the Hindustan Times, the explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village in the Berla development block.

“Police and rescue teams were rushed to the site after the incident. The employees of the unit have been evacuated, and the situation is under control," HT quoted him as saying, who added that fire brigade teams and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed at the spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the injured were admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur. “Six persons injured in the blast were taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur for treatment. One person was brought dead", HT quoted the hospital’s public relations officer, Shubhra Singh, telling the media.

Elaborating more, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, as reported by ANI, "There has been a blast in an explosive factory in Bemetara. Investigation is underway. The Superintendent of Police is on the spot. More details will be revealed soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another state Deputy CM Arun Sao provided additional details. He said, as ANI quotes, "A major explosion has been reported at a gunpowder factory in Borsi, Bemetara. I am in contact with the administration. The entire team, including the SP and Collector, is present at the site of the incident. It is confirmed that a significant explosion has occurred, and there is a possibility of further explosions. Fire trucks and other relief teams have arrived. Rescue and relief operations have commenced rapidly."

"The injured are being sent to Raipur for proper treatment. The administration's full team is dedicated to rescue and relief efforts, prioritizing quick relief for the people. The explosion has resulted in a large pile of debris. Official information is still forthcoming, but those injured are being referred to Raipur hospitals, with some being sent to Mekahara and others to AIIMS. The administration is focused on ensuring proper treatment for the injured," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, local media reports say that around 100 people were working in the explosives manufacturing factory when the blast took place.

With agency inputs.

