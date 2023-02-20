BEML inks MoU with DMRC led SPV for Bahrain metro rail project
- BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is a Schedule A Company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India
BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is a "Schedule "A" Company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, and is involved in the production of mining equipment, rail coaches, and spare parts for industries such as defence, rail, power, and infrastructure. BEML Limited, a prominent producer of domestic metro rolling stock in India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) led SPV, for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.
