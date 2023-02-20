BEML inks MoU with DMRC led SPV for Bahrain metro rail project

Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro are the three main business verticals in which BEML Limited operates. Nine production facilities in Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad serve the three verticals. Currently, MNCs are the major source of fierce rivalry for over 87% of the overall business, while products created in-house by R&D account for over 68% of the total.