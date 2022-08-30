No Ganesh festival at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan: All you need to know

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to grant permission for installing a Ganesh idol and celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the disputed Idgah maidan in Bengaluru
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, 30 August, refused to grant permission for installing a Ganesh idol and celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the disputed Idgah maidan in Bengaluru. A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Indira Banerjee overturned the Karnataka High Court's decision and ordered a status quo on the maidan. Further, the SC judges have also directed the parties to approach the Karnataka HC for further solution.
Timeline of communal tension that marred Idgah maidan
Dispute between BBMP and Karnataka Waqf Board
Over the years, the 2.1 acres of land in the middle of Chamrajpet, one of the oldest localities of Bengaluru has been gazetted as Waqf property.
The maidan is used as playground for all. However, there also exists an Idgah for prayers on festivals of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. The map of Bengaluru and documents from 1871 and 1938 also show the land to have a Idgah and burial ground.
However, the land is being contested by two parties over ownership. Two months ago, the city’s municipal corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed the playground to be its property. Meanwhile, Muslim organisations have claimed that the land actually belonged to the Karnataka State Waqf Board.
BBMP takes U-turn on Idgah maidan
The Bengaluru civic body after fighting for long claiming that the maidan was in their possession, suddenly took a reverse turn and gave up their claim in June this year.
Tushar Giri Nath, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP said, "We do not own the land, but had the maidan in our possession."
Further, the BBMP also has asked the Karnataka Waqf board to initiate the procedure to change the ownership document and submit all the necessary documents to verify the records.
Hindutva groups for Idgah maidan
After the BBMP gave up claim, several Hindutva groups like the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Vishwa Sanatana Parishat, Sri Rama Sena, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagaran Samithi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad targeted Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for allegedly conspiring to take over the land along the Waqf board.
Opposing the BBMP's stand on ownership, the Hindutva organisations began door to door campaign, demanding the land be retained as a playground.
Meanwhile, members of Hindutva groups also took to streets, made sure that the shopkeepers did not open their shops and also forcefully entered the Maidan on 12 July, only to be detained by the police. The outfits have also ex[ressed their wish to rename the Maidan after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last king of Mysore.
Karnataka High Court stance
On 26 August, the Karnataka High Court granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet. The court's nod came after the BJP-led state government filed an appeal against the 25 August interim order to maintain status quo.
In its order, the high court said that the government can take a call to permit the festival on the ground which has been caught up in a row.
Ganpati idol to stay for 3 days
In the latest update, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow installation of Ganapati idol for three days at Idagh Maidan here. Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri announced the decision late on Monday after holding a prolonged meeting with elected representatives and officials. The decision was taken based on the recommendations by a House committee that was constituted by the HDMC to decide on this issue.
Supreme Court order
The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and ordered status quo on land by both parties.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.
"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.
