NEW DELHI : Deploying technology in various fields should not create further inequality and instead, should have the poor benefit from it before the others, said Ajay Seth, secretary in the economic affairs department on Thursday.

Speaking at the virtual seminar on ‘social infrastructure financing and use of digital technologies’ organised by the finance ministry and the New Development Bank (NDB), Seth said technology helps teachers in delivering better content while telemedicine helps to improve access to healthcare but a key question was about deploying technology without furthering inequality. Technology’s benefits should reach those at the bottom of the pyramid first, said Seth.

Experts who attended the event said investments into education and healthcare facilities was key in the post-Covid world, without which, sustainable development goals could be missed. Policy makers handling development finance are emphasising on social infrastructure investments at a time the coronavirus pandemic is leading to loss of incomes while many fear a rise in indebtedness and inequality.

NDB President Marcos Troyjo said that social infrastructure needs robust investment. “Social infrastructure and sustainable development go hand in hand. Without good quality social infrastructure, the 2030 sustainable development agenda will go unmet," said Troyjo. He said that multilateral development institutions have a role to play in this which goes beyond financing.

Troyjo said BRICS nations account for 40% of world population and are big consumers of social infrastructure. NDB aspires to become the premier agency for social infrastructure development, he said.

Economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, Jeffrey D. Sachs, who spoke on the occasion said that covid was a big disruptor and has shown technology’s role in recovery. Countries manufacturing vaccines are coming out of the crisis at a faster pace than the others, he said. Sachs said that digital technology allows nations to leapfrog but it needs upfront investment. Also, the benefits should be available universally. “Do not wait. This is the time for major investment scale up," he said. Universal upper secondary education and a massive increase in higher education were needed, he said.

