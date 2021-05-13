‘Benefits of technology should reach the poor first’

Economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University, Jeffrey D. Sachs, who spoke on the occasion said that covid was a big disruptor and has shown technology’s role in recovery. Countries manufacturing vaccines are coming out of the crisis at a faster pace than the others, he said. Sachs said that digital technology allows nations to leapfrog but it needs upfront investment. Also, the benefits should be available universally. “Do not wait. This is the time for major investment scale up," he said. Universal upper secondary education and a massive increase in higher education were needed, he said.