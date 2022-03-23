This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The MEA said the Greek foreign minister handed over the Instrument of Ratification of Greece as a signatory to the framework agreement on International Solar Alliance
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and explored the possibility of enhancing the bilateral ties.
The two sides conveyed their deep commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order. They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN.
They also noted the importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and signed a declaration of intent on migration and mobility.
According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the two countries also agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in mutually beneficial sectors such as the shipping and maritime sector, information technology, agriculture, new and renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.
It said detailed discussions were held on the importance of keeping our oceans free and open for movement and trade and both sides underlined the need to support and adhere to the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS).
"Developments pertaining to the European Union, Eastern Mediterranean, Afghanistan and Ukraine were discussed," it said in a statement.
It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be scheduled soon.
The two ministers expressed hope that the 8th round of the Joint Economic Committee Meeting scheduled in Athens on 15 April 2022 will provide further impetus to trade and investment ties.