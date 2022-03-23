Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘Benefitted from insights’: Jaishankar after discussing Ukraine situation with Greek counterpart

‘Benefitted from insights’: Jaishankar after discussing Ukraine situation with Greek counterpart

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar interacts with minister of foreign affairs of Greece, HE Nikos Dendias
2 min read . 08:25 PM IST Livemint

The MEA said the Greek foreign minister handed over the Instrument of Ratification of Greece as a signatory to the framework agreement on International Solar Alliance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and explored the possibility of enhancing the bilateral ties.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and explored the possibility of enhancing the bilateral ties.

The two sides conveyed their deep commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order. They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN.

The two sides conveyed their deep commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order. They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN.

They also noted the importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and signed a declaration of intent on migration and mobility.

They also noted the importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and signed a declaration of intent on migration and mobility.

According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the two countries also agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in mutually beneficial sectors such as the shipping and maritime sector, information technology, agriculture, new and renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the two countries also agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in mutually beneficial sectors such as the shipping and maritime sector, information technology, agriculture, new and renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

It said detailed discussions were held on the importance of keeping our oceans free and open for movement and trade and both sides underlined the need to support and adhere to the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS).

It said detailed discussions were held on the importance of keeping our oceans free and open for movement and trade and both sides underlined the need to support and adhere to the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS).

"Developments pertaining to the European Union, Eastern Mediterranean, Afghanistan and Ukraine were discussed," it said in a statement.

"Developments pertaining to the European Union, Eastern Mediterranean, Afghanistan and Ukraine were discussed," it said in a statement.

It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be scheduled soon.

It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be scheduled soon.

The two ministers expressed hope that the 8th round of the Joint Economic Committee Meeting scheduled in Athens on 15 April 2022 will provide further impetus to trade and investment ties.

The two ministers expressed hope that the 8th round of the Joint Economic Committee Meeting scheduled in Athens on 15 April 2022 will provide further impetus to trade and investment ties.

They appreciated that trade has shown a significant increase, and has crossed USD 1 billion despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

They appreciated that trade has shown a significant increase, and has crossed USD 1 billion despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Considering their rich ancient past, the two sides agreed to continue their relationship in the field of culture and education.

Considering their rich ancient past, the two sides agreed to continue their relationship in the field of culture and education.

A cultural and educational exchange programme for the period 2022-2026 was signed during the visit.

A cultural and educational exchange programme for the period 2022-2026 was signed during the visit.

The MEA said the Greek foreign minister handed over the Instrument of Ratification of Greece as a signatory to the framework agreement on International Solar Alliance.

The MEA said the Greek foreign minister handed over the Instrument of Ratification of Greece as a signatory to the framework agreement on International Solar Alliance.

After the meeting, Jaishankar took to Twitter to say: “Will work closely together on maritime issues. Benefitted from insights on the Ukraine situation, Mediterranean and the European Union."

After the meeting, Jaishankar took to Twitter to say: “Will work closely together on maritime issues. Benefitted from insights on the Ukraine situation, Mediterranean and the European Union."

On his part, Dendias said, "We aspire our relation to becoming a strategic one. We see many things in a very similar way."

On his part, Dendias said, "We aspire our relation to becoming a strategic one. We see many things in a very similar way."

Dendias arrived in India on Tuesday on a two-day visit, aimed to consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Dendias arrived in India on Tuesday on a two-day visit, aimed to consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Jaishankar had visited Athens on 26 June 2021.

Jaishankar had visited Athens on 26 June 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!