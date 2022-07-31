Bengal: After Partha Chatterjee, now Congress MLAs get nabbed with pile of cash

Bengal: After Partha Chatterjee, now Congress MLAs get nabbed with pile of cash3 min read . 07:33 AM IST
The recovery comes as a significant quantity of cash has been seized from homes connected to TMC minister Partha Chatterjee.
A significant amount of cash was recovered in the vehicle of three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand, prompting police to halt them in West Bengal's Howrah district on July 30 evening.
“We've nabbed 3 MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira with huge amounts of cash. We would only be able to count it once counting machines come," said Swati Bhangalia, , the superintendent of police (SP) of Howrah (Rural).
She said that, following a tip, law enforcement officers stopped an SUV on National Highway-16 near Ranihati, close to the Panchla police station, carrying MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongari.
"We had specific input that a huge amount of money was being transported in a black car. We started checking the vehicles, and intercepted this SUV in which three Jharkhand MLAs were travelling. A huge amount of cash was found in the vehicle," said SP Bhangalia.
"Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount. The MLAs are also being questioned about the source of the money and where it was being taken to," she added.
West Bengal minister Shashi Panja demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
"ED, are you taking a note or the matter is not grievous enough? Machines were brought in to count a huge amount of cash found in a vehicle in which three Jharkhand MLAs were travelling," she said, alluding to the central agency's investigation into the huge amount of cash found at properties linked to arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.
Sources said the Howrah Rural Police was tipped off about the vehicle by the West Bengal CID. This recovery comes amid the seizure of a huge amount of cash at properties linked to Chatterjee, who is being investigated in the school jobs scam.
Crores of rupees in cash were found in apartments of his aide Arpita Mukherjee, besides gold believed to be in kilograms, documents of properties and foreign exchange, forcing the TMC to suspend him and take away his ministerial portfolios.
Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the BJP on Twitter. over the incident and said: “The BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing an E-D duo." Ramesh was apparently referring to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Besides the MLAs, there were two other persons in the SUV, which had a board mentioning "MLA Jamtara Jharkhand" along with the Congress's election symbol, police said.
Ansari represents Jamtara as an MLA, whereas Kongari represents Kolebira in Simdega district, Kachchap represents Khijri in Ranchi district, and Ansari represents Khijri in Jamtara. The Jharkhand Congress and Lalu Prasad's RJD are both members of the Hemant Soren cabinet, which the Jharkhand Congress said was the target of a BJP plot to overthrow. The Congress's accusation was debunked by the Jharkhand opposition BJP.
"It seems to be a conspiracy of the BJP. The BJP has been trying to destabilise the Hemant Soren government since it came to power. If we see what happened in Maharashtra and a few other states, it will be clear that the BJP uses money power to topple governments," Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey told PTI.
"I would like to request the party high command to take stern action against these three MLAs so that a strong message could be sent out to other members of the party," he added.
(With PTI inputs)
