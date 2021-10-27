The West Bengal government has permitted the sale of only green crackers in the state. It has fixed a time slot of 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. On Chhath, green crackers can be used from 6 am till 8 am. For Christmas and New Year celebrations, the timing has been fixed from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

“There shall be a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, except green crackers in the state of West Bengal till further orders in this regard," read order by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Other than the above-specified festivals, prior permission of the District Magistrate/Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police shall be required for use of only green crackers for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the State of West Bengal, the order stated.

Reversing its decision to ban the sale and use of crackers in the state, the Rajasthan government issued a revised advisory on Friday and said that only the "green" crackers would be allowed for sale and also issued the restricted timing of bursting of crackers in the upcoming festive season.

The state government on September 30 had banned the sale and use of crackers in the state from October 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

According to the revised advisory released by the government, the sale of "Green crackers" is allowed and the timing of the use of the same has been restricted.

