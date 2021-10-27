The West Bengal government has permitted the sale of only green crackers in the state. It has fixed a time slot of 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. On Chhath, green crackers can be used from 6 am till 8 am. For Christmas and New Year celebrations, the timing has been fixed from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

