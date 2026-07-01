Bengal Annapurna Yojana update: 26 lakh applications rejected, CM says 'cannot transfer taxpayers' money to...'

The first tranche of financial assistance under the Annapurna Yojana has been transferred to nearly 1.1 crore women beneficiaries in West Bengal, the state's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday while announcing the rollout of the scheme.
Speaking at the official launch of the programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said the state government had received around 1.6 crore applications for the scheme. Of these, 26 lakh applications were rejected following scrutiny over doubts related to citizenship and domicile status, news agency PTI reported.
"Twenty-six lakh applications under the Annapurna Yojana have been rejected. Scrutiny is necessary," the Chief Minister said.
Defending the decision to reject a section of applications, the Chief Minister said public funds could not be disbursed without verifying the eligibility of beneficiaries.
"We cannot transfer taxpayers' money from the government coffers to non-Indians," Adhikari said, while justifying the rejection of 26 lakh Annapurna Yojana applications.
According to Adhikari, eligible beneficiaries were identified before the first instalment was transferred directly to their bank accounts.
The Annapurna Yojana was introduced by the BJP government to provide eligible women with a monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000.
According to the Chief Minister, the scheme replaces the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' programme that was implemented under the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
The government said the financial assistance was transferred only after beneficiaries completed the required verification process.
The Chief Minister said the government received approximately 1.6 crore applications under the Annapurna Yojana, reflecting widespread interest in the scheme across the state.
However, after scrutiny, 26 lakh applications were rejected due to doubts over citizenship and domicile status. The government maintained that the verification process was essential before public funds could be released.
The first tranche of payments has now reached nearly 1.1 crore eligible women beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said during the launch event.