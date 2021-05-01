Assembly Elections were conducted in five states which includes West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The results will be made public on 2 May. The Election Commission of India claims that the counting process will begin at 8 AM on 2 May.

For interested citizens, the election commission will be posting the results on its official website as well as through an application. The election regulator will be posting the results on eciresults.nic.in. The ECI will display the information as it is being filled in the system by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers.

The ECI also provides an application called ‘Voter Helpline App’. The application can be downloaded through Google’s Play Store. The user can also login using their mobile number after inserting an OTP. For those not wanting to make an account, the application also allows bypassing the login option to check the results directly.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, steps have been taken to ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed during the counting, the official said.

West Bengal elections are one of the hotly contested political races. In order to keep counting officials safe, the EC has taken a few measures.

All the EVMs and VVPATs at the counting centres will be sanitised before the commencement of the process.

"Masks, face shields and sanitiser will be kept outside the centres for those involved in the exercise. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be done at each centre during the process. We have made a special arrangement for this," he said.

The poll panel has decided to place tables in a counting hall in such a way so that social distancing norms are maintained.

A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres in West Bengal where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms, he said.

At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

South 24 Parganas district has the maximum number of counting centres at 15, while Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jhargram have one each.





