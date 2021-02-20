Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengal assembly elections: 2 BJP youth leaders held with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata
Kolkata Police personnel. (File Photo ANI)

Bengal assembly elections: 2 BJP youth leaders held with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata

1 min read . 08:36 AM IST ANI

A case has been registered in the matter under sections 21(b)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De have been arrested with 100 grams of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata, police said on Friday.

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De have been arrested with 100 grams of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata, police said on Friday.

Besides them, a person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China amends juvenile criminal law, Offenders aged 12-14 years to face charges

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

Indian Railways operate electric locomotive in Assam for the very first time. Watch video

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST

China shares dramatic video of Galwan valley clash with Indian troops

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

Coronavirus India update: 1.07 crore people vaccinated, active cases tally goes up

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST

Besides them, a person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China amends juvenile criminal law, Offenders aged 12-14 years to face charges

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

Indian Railways operate electric locomotive in Assam for the very first time. Watch video

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST

China shares dramatic video of Galwan valley clash with Indian troops

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

Coronavirus India update: 1.07 crore people vaccinated, active cases tally goes up

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Acting on a tip-off, New Alipore police station conducted an operation wherein they spotted a car in front of Parameswari Bhawan of 92/93 NR Avenue, Block-B, New Alipore. On searching, approximately 90 grams of narcotic material (suspected cocaine) worth approximately 10 lakhs was found," the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter under sections 21(b)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.