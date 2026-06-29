Bengal Assembly passes anti-goonda bill with 176-41 vote, CM Suvendu says ‘Not merely about sending people to jail’

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, also called the anti-Goonda Bill, was passed in the Bengal assembly on Monday (29 June) with 176 votes in favour, 41 against. Speaking during the Assembly debate, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the proposed law, stressing that it was not merely about sending people to jail.

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The Bengal Chief Minister also informed that Uniform Civil Code bill would also be introduced in West Bengal Assembly.

'Not merely about sending people to jail' Addressing lawmakers, Adhikari said the legislation was intended to deter organised crime while ensuring accountability for damage to public and private property.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, “Since 2019, we have seen the previous government assuring a specific community of its support. We also witnessed the murders of CPIM voters Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das, and the ordeals their families had to endure. People engaged in the vandalism of public and government property.”

“We will not misuse this law. We must ensure that no damage is caused to public or private property. It is the government's responsibility to enforce this law strictly; that is why it is essential. Since becoming Chief Minister, I have ensured that compensation is recovered. It is not merely about sending people to jail; we will also confiscate their movable and immovable assets.” CM Suvendu Adhikari added.

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"The Naoda MLA (Humayun Kabir) raised communal issues before the assembly elections, and now he has started doing so again. They provided neither jobs nor amenities to Muslims, yet incited them to take to the streets. Are the NRC and the CAA the same thing? Then why did they mobilise people for protests? They organised a rally over the Waqf issue, which led to arson. If you do not wish to abide by this law, go and protest in a state governed by the INDIA alliance." the BJP leader said in Bengal Assembly.

The Bengal Chief Minister argued that the proposed framework would enable the government to act more decisively against individuals involved in organised violence and vandalism while ensuring that compensation for damaged property is recovered from those responsible.

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Why West Bengal Public Safety Bill was introduced According to the Bengal BJP government, the legislation was necessitated by the ‘growing threat’ posed by organised anti-social elements and the limitations of existing legal provisions.

The statement accompanying the Bill says the administration observed that certain groups had been engaging in activities that posed a serious risk to the lives and property of law-abiding citizens. Existing Acts and rules, it argued, had proved insufficient to effectively combat such organised criminal activity.

The Bengal government said the principal objective of the legislation is to equip the state with stronger legal tools to disrupt criminal conspiracies, prevent organised offences and impose stricter penalties on those found guilty.

"With an objective to curb these activities, to severely punish the anti-social elements, and to prevent their conspirational designs, it is considered necessary to bring in some provisions in the form of a new Bill," the Bengal government said.

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Uniform Civil Code Bill to be introduced in West Bengal During the proceedings, Adhikari also announced that the government would introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly.

He said the proposed legislation would follow models adopted by Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. According to the Chief Minister, a committee headed by a retired judge has already been constituted, and the details of the proposed UCC framework will be presented before the Assembly.

Other Bills on Bengal Assembly agenda Alongside the anti-goonda Bill and the proposed UCC legislation, the government has also listed two other significant measures for consideration during the current session. These include The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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