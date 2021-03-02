Bengal Assembly polls: Tejashwi meets Mamata, offers full support of RJD

"BJP is such a big party. The BJP has brought a "Baarat" (procession) of all the union ministers to West Bengal. Who is their groom? Name a single BJP leader who is more experienced than Mamta Banerjee in running the government. Will you hand over power to a leader who does not have any experience?" Tejashwi Yadav asked while speaking to ANI.

