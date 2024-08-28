Bengal Bandh: ‘Mamata ji, a dictator after Hitler,’ BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya claims ‘absence’ of democracy in Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a potshot at Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over ongoing unrest and protest in Kolkata saying that “if there is any dictator after Hitler in today's time, it is Mamata ji.”

“There is a nexus between the police, anti-social elements and politicians. You must have seen that the rapist went on a motorcycle in a police car and he himself is a member of the social police there. Now tell me, if the person working in the police is a rapist, then how will the women be safe? It is a matter of great shame that in that state where there is a woman Chief Minister, women are not safe,” Vijayvargiya told reporters after visiting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Smruti Mandir, ANI reported.

He further said, “Chief Minister, there is with the criminals, then does such a Chief Minister have any right to remain in the chair? If there is any dictator after Hitler in today's time, then it is Mamata ji, I think so. Because there is no democracy there, (West Bengal) only whatever Mamata Banrejee says is correct. 'na khata, na bahi, jo Mamata ji kahe vahi sahi'. (Only Mamata Banrejee is correct).”

The BJP has called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' on Wednesday in response to a police crackdown on a peaceful protest during the 'Nabanna Abhijan'—a march to the state secretariat held on Tuesday. The 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally, which began at College Square in Kolkata, saw increased security around the West Bengal state secretariat, with protesters assembling at Santragachi in Howrah.

During the protest march at Santragachi in Howrah, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who climbed atop and broke through police barricades, clashed with officers, and dragged away barriers. In response, the police employed lathi-charges and fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

This unrest follows the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which occurred on August 9. The brutal incident has sparked nationwide outrage, leading to numerous protests demanding justice for the victim.