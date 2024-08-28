Bengal Bandh: ‘Mamata ji, a dictator after Hitler,’ BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya claims ‘absence’ of democracy in Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, calling her a dictator and questioning her leadership amid unrest following a rape and murder case.

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and chief minister of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and chief minister of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a potshot at Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over ongoing unrest and protest in Kolkata saying that “if there is any dictator after Hitler in today's time, it is Mamata ji.”

Also Read: Bengal Bandh Live Updates: '7 rounds of firing, bombs thrown,' BJP's Priyangu Pandey claims TMC attack amid protest

“There is a nexus between the police, anti-social elements and politicians. You must have seen that the rapist went on a motorcycle in a police car and he himself is a member of the social police there. Now tell me, if the person working in the police is a rapist, then how will the women be safe? It is a matter of great shame that in that state where there is a woman Chief Minister, women are not safe,” Vijayvargiya told reporters after visiting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Smruti Mandir, ANI reported.

He further said, “Chief Minister, there is with the criminals, then does such a Chief Minister have any right to remain in the chair? If there is any dictator after Hitler in today's time, then it is Mamata ji, I think so. Because there is no democracy there, (West Bengal) only whatever Mamata Banrejee says is correct. 'na khata, na bahi, jo Mamata ji kahe vahi sahi'. (Only Mamata Banrejee is correct).”

The BJP has called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' on Wednesday in response to a police crackdown on a peaceful protest during the 'Nabanna Abhijan'—a march to the state secretariat held on Tuesday. The 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally, which began at College Square in Kolkata, saw increased security around the West Bengal state secretariat, with protesters assembling at Santragachi in Howrah.

Also Read: Bengal bandh on August 28: What’s open and what’s closed today?

During the protest march at Santragachi in Howrah, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who climbed atop and broke through police barricades, clashed with officers, and dragged away barriers. In response, the police employed lathi-charges and fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

This unrest follows the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which occurred on August 9. The brutal incident has sparked nationwide outrage, leading to numerous protests demanding justice for the victim.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBengal Bandh: ‘Mamata ji, a dictator after Hitler,’ BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya claims ‘absence’ of democracy in Bengal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.25
    12:21 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -2.6 (-1.72%)

    Tata Power

    430.20
    12:21 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    2.2 (0.51%)

    Tata Steel

    154.50
    12:21 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.05
    12:21 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    1.75 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    GMM Pfaudler

    1,455.40
    12:09 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    98.4 (7.25%)

    LTI Mindtree

    6,128.05
    12:09 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.75 (6.59%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,169.60
    12:09 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    96.15 (4.64%)

    Engineers India

    224.85
    12:09 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    9.75 (4.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue