Bengal Bandh today: Calcutta HC refuses to entertain PIL challenging BJP ‘12-hour-bandh’. Here’s why

Bengal Bandh today: Calcutta HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking restriction of the 12-hour-long bandh called by the BJP against the violence during Nabanna March held on Tuesday

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)
The Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)(HT_PRINT)

Bengal Bandh today: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the Bharatiya Janata Party-led 12-hour-long Bandh today. 

A Calcutta HC bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice H Bhattacharyya raised an objection towards Sanjoy Das, the PIL petitioner, as he had been earlier barred from filing any PIL in a previous case, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the report, The bench observed that the PIL was not maintainable as the petitioner was already restricted from filing any other petitions or litigations. Meanwhile, several protesters continue to protest, raise slogans, obstruct railway and bus services across the state during the Bengal Bandh, called by the BJP. 

The Kolkata Police have detained several BJP leaders including Locket Chatterjee, Rahul Sinha etc, during protests.

28 Aug 2024
