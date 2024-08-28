Bengal Bandh today: Calcutta HC refuses to entertain PIL challenging BJP ‘12-hour-bandh’. Here’s why

A Calcutta HC bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice H Bhattacharyya raised an objection towards Sanjoy Das, the PIL petitioner, as he had been earlier barred from filing any PIL in a previous case, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the report, The bench observed that the PIL was not maintainable as the petitioner was already restricted from filing any other petitions or litigations. Meanwhile, several protesters continue to protest, raise slogans, obstruct railway and bus services across the state during the Bengal Bandh, called by the BJP.