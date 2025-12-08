Bengal became a ‘divide and rule’ lab for British, Vande Mataram united it: PM Modi in Lok Sabha – key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that, following the 1857 uprising, the British utilised Bengal as a testing ground for their divisive “divide and rule” strategy, believing that weakening Bengal would ultimately weaken the entire nation.

Referring to the 1905 Partition of Bengal, PM Modi said ‘Vande Mataram’ became the unifying slogan for Bengal and later inspired the Swadeshi movement, even as the British banned the song and penalised those who sang or published it.

“Bengal was partitioned but the Swadeshi movement picked up. Vande Mataram resonated across the country. Bankim created a bhaav vishwa through his song. The British banned Vande Mataram. Singing or publishing, or even uttering the words Vande Mataram, could result in punishment,” PM Modi said, opening the debate on the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

PM Modi recalled the origins of Vande Mataram and role it played in Indian independence movement.

“We are sitting here because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for Independence,” PM Modi said, adding that remembering the national song today was 'a great privilege for all of us in this House”.

“Vande Mataram was written at a time when British rulers were trying to take their anthem 'God Save the Queen' to every household,” he added further.

The debate in Parliament is part of the year-long celebrations on the 150th anniversary of the national song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and set to tune by Jadunath Bhattacharya. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the opening speaker during the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 9 December.

-We are sitting here because lakhs chanted Vande Mataram and fought for Independence.

-Vande Mataram is a mantra, a slogan which gave energy, inspiration, and showed the path for sacrifice and penance to the freedom movement. It is a matter of pride that we are becoming witnesses to 150 years of Vande Mataram. It is a historic moment.

-Bengal was partitioned but the Swadeshi movement picked up. Vande Mataram resonated across the country. Bankim created a bhaav vishwa through his song. The British banned Vande Mataram. Singing or publishing, or even uttering the words Vande Mataram, could result in punishment.

-The British understood that it was difficult for them to control India after 1857. They knew that their plans to divide India and pit people against each other would be difficult to execute, so they opted for a divide-and-rule strategy, making Bengal their experimental centre. Those were the days when Bengal's intellectual power guided the country..."

-It is a period when many historical events are being celebrated as milestones... We recently celebrated 75 years of our Constitution. The country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda. We are also celebrating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur ji. Now we are celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram..."

-When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, India was in the clutches of Emergency... At that time, the patriots were imprisoned. When the song that inspired our freedom movement, unfortunately, India was witnessing a black period.... 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride and that great part of our past... This song inspired us to attain freedom in 1947.

-There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to collectively appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram. It is because of this song that we are all here together. It is a sacred occasion for all of us to acknowledge the debt of Vande Mataram.

-Vande Mataram united the nation from North to South and from East to West. The time has come to unite once again and move forward together. This song should inspire and energise us to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters. We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047.

-Congress compromised on Vande Mataram and, as a result, had to accept the decision of the country’s partition. Congress’ policies have remained the same, and after years, Congress has now become the "MMC". Even today, Congress and those carrying its name try to create confusion over Vande Mataram.