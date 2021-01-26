Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh unfurls Tricolour upside down

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh unfurls Tricolour upside down1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 10:12 PM IST
- It was an embarrassing moment and it happened due to an inadvertent mistake. Nobody had the intention to dishonour the national flag, Ghosh told
Kolkata: In a goof-up, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh unfurled the Tricolour upside down at a party office in Birbhum district during a Republic Day programme on Tuesday.
Immediately after unfurling the national flag at the party's Rampurhat office, Ghosh realised that the Tricolour was upside down with green on top and rectified the mistake by bringing it down and hoisting it properly.
The TMC, however, did not miss the opportunity to sting the saffron party, saying those who can't hoist the national flag properly are unfit to run the country or a state.
"It was an embarrassing moment and it happened due to an inadvertent mistake. Nobody had the intention to dishonour the national flag. However, I have asked party members to be careful in the future," Ghosh told reporters.
Reacting to the incident, district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal said, "Those who cannot ensure proper unfurling of the national flag are not fit to run the country or a state."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
