Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari apologises over ‘firecrackers cure diseases’ remark, says she meant they ‘kill germs’

West Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari has defended her remarks claiming that bursting firecrackers helps kill germs and viruses, accusing her critics of deliberately twisting her statements to garner television ratings and online views. She later apologised for her comments and offered to withdraw them.

Adhikari said her remarks about firecrackers during Diwali and Kali Puja were based on traditional beliefs passed down by previous generations.

"Whenever I say something, people who oppose me use it to increase their TRP and views. Even if I cough or sneeze, the 'seku-maku' (a Bengali slang referring to secularists and Marxists) pick it up," she reportedly told a Bengali television channel.

"What I meant was that bursting firecrackers during Diwali-Kali Puja night kills germs, as told by our grandmothers and elders for generations. Lighting lamps drives away evil forces," she added.

Papiya Adhikari apologises, offers to withdraw remarks The BJP MLA subsequently expressed regret over her comments, acknowledging that traditional beliefs may not be appropriate in the context of modern scientific understanding.

"There is an old saying from our ancestors regarding these traditions. In essence, this is a festival of lights - a festival of lighting lamps - meant to eradicate social evils. In the past, through rituals, many such evils were addressed. Now, however, we live in the era of firecrackers, and given how much science has advanced, perhaps that perspective is no longer appropriate," she said.

"If anyone has been hurt, I apologise. I am willing to retract my statement; consider it withdrawn. But the core idea remains: such social evils were - and still can be - eradicated," Adhikari added.

What did the BJP MLA say about firecrackers? Adhikari triggered controversy at a Kali Puja pandal inauguration in her Tollygunge constituency on Saturday, when she claimed that bursting firecrackers could help cure diseases.

"You will see, bursting firecrackers also helps in curing several diseases," she had said.

She also said Kali Puja would be incomplete without green crackers.

"How can Kali Puja be complete without green firecrackers? We will definitely burst green firecrackers," she said.

However, the BJP MLA added that celebrations would be conducted in accordance with police guidelines.

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